McDonald's (MCD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

McDonald's (MCD) closed the most recent trading day at $256.47, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had lost 3.74% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.66% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.13% in that time.

McDonald's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, McDonald's is projected to report earnings of $2.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.77 billion, down 6.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.83 per share and revenue of $22.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.93% and -1.99%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for McDonald's should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher within the past month. McDonald's is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note McDonald's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.49.

We can also see that MCD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MCD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



