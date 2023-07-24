McDonald's (MCD) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

McDonald's Corporation MCD is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 27, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.9%.

How are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.77 per share, indicating growth of 8.7% from $2.55 reported in the year-ago quarter. For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $6.22 billion. The metric suggests an improvement of 8.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Let's delve deeper.

Factors at Play

McDonald's second-quarter results are likely to gain from strong comps growth, menu innovation, expansion efforts, increase in average check growth and menu price. Robust digitalization is an added positive. Our model predicts the company’s U.S and international comps to increase 7% and 7.8% year over year, respectively.



McDonald’s is consistently trying to improve its performance in Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the U.K. MCD intends to drive comps growth in these markets by introducing value meals, customizing menu to local tastes, reimaging of restaurants, efficient marketing and promotions, improved service and increased convenience via delivery and digitalized presence.



We expect the U.S. segment’s total revenues in second-quarter 2023 to be up nearly 8.8% year over year to $2,575.6 million. Our model estimates total international operated markets revenues to decline 2.8% year over year to $2,643.9 million.



However, margins in second-quarter might have suffered due to continued pressure from elevated costs for commodities and wages. Management expects to witness food and paper inflation in 2023 in the mid-to-high single digits.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for McDonald's this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



McDonald's has an Earnings ESP of -1.05% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Dave & Buster's have gained 33.2% in the past year. PLAY’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 6.8%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG has an Earnings ESP of +0.70% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Shares of Chipotle have risen 58% in the past year. CMG’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 93%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Yum China have increased 23.9% in the past year. YUMC’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 4.7%.



