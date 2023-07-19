McDonald's (MCD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

McDonald's (MCD) closed the most recent trading day at $294.13, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had gained 0.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from McDonald's as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.75, up 7.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.2 billion, up 8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

MCD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.07 per share and revenue of $25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.6% and +7.84%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for McDonald's should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% higher. McDonald's currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, McDonald's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.85, so we one might conclude that McDonald's is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MCD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

