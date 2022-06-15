McDonald's (MCD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

McDonald's (MCD) closed at $238.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had lost 1.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.74%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.94%.

McDonald's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.46, up 3.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.85 billion, down 0.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.78 per share and revenue of $23.45 billion, which would represent changes of +5.39% and +0.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for McDonald's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% lower. McDonald's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, McDonald's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.42. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.28.

Meanwhile, MCD's PEG ratio is currently 3.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

