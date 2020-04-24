McDonald's (MCD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, McDonald's (MCD) closed at $184.02, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.39% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had gained 8.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 22.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 25.31% in that time.

MCD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 30, 2020. In that report, analysts expect MCD to post earnings of $1.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.73 billion, down 4.63% from the year-ago period.

MCD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.08 per share and revenue of $18.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.45% and -13.92%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MCD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.08% lower within the past month. MCD currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, MCD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.92, so we one might conclude that MCD is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MCD has a PEG ratio of 4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.08 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MCD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.