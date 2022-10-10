McDonald's (MCD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

McDonald's (MCD) closed the most recent trading day at $234.95, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had lost 10.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from McDonald's as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect McDonald's to post earnings of $2.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.76 billion, down 7.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.82 per share and revenue of $22.74 billion, which would represent changes of +5.82% and -2.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for McDonald's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. McDonald's is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.26, so we one might conclude that McDonald's is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MCD has a PEG ratio of 2.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



