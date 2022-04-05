McDonald's (MCD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

McDonald's (MCD) closed at $248.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.26% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had gained 10.03% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

McDonald's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.20, up 14.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.58 billion, up 8.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.98 per share and revenue of $24.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.54% and +3.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for McDonald's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.96% lower. McDonald's currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, McDonald's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.25.

Meanwhile, MCD's PEG ratio is currently 2.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MCD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

