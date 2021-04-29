McDonald's (MCD) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1

McDonald's Corporation MCD reported first-quarter 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, the top line beat the consensus mark after missing the same in the preceding quarter.



Robust drive-thru presence and its investments in delivery and digital over the past few years have aided the company amid the ongoing crisis. Robust digitalization will continue to help the company in driving long-term growth and capturing market share.



McDonald's president and CEO Chris Kempczinski said “Our first quarter 2021 global comparable sales and revenues surpassed first quarter 2019 levels, even as resurgences and operating restrictions persist in many parts of the world.”



The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81. Moreover, the bottom line improved 31% year over year. Meanwhile, foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 6 cents per share on earnings in the quarter under review.

Revenues & Comps Discussion

In the first quarter, revenues of $5,124.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,047 million. Moreover, the figure rose 9% year over year. The top line benefited from increase in global comparable sales.



At company-operated restaurants, revenues were $2,161.5 million, up 7% year over year. Moreover, the same at franchise-operated restaurants came in at $2,877.4 million, up 10% year over year.



In the quarter, global comps advanced 7.5%, against a decline of 3.4% in the prior-year quarter. Comps increased in the quarter after declining in the preceding four quarters.

Solid Comps Across Segments

U.S.: Comps at this segment rose 13.6% in the first quarter, compared with a gain of 0.1% in the prior-year quarter. The company’s comps in the quarter gained from robust average check growth.



International Operated Markets: Comps at this segment inched up 0.6% year over year, against a decline of 6.9% in the year-ago quarter.



International Developmental Licensed Segment: The segment’s comparable sales increased 6.4% in the first quarter. In the prior-year quarter, the segment’s comps had declined 4.3%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

McDonald's carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail - Restaurants include Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI, Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM and Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY. Darden sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Yum! Brands and Chuy's Holdings carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Darden’s fiscal 2021 earnings are expected to rise 26.5%.



Yum! Brands and Chuy's Holdings’ 2021 earnings are expected to rise 8.6% and 35.7%, respectively.

