McDonald's (MCD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

McDonald's (MCD) closed at $199.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.54% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MCD as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, down 68.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.25 billion, down 39.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.50 per share and revenue of $17.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of -29.85% and -16.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MCD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MCD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MCD has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.86 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 46.98.

It is also worth noting that MCD currently has a PEG ratio of 5.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 5.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.