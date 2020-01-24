McDonald's (MCD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

McDonald's (MCD) closed at $211.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had gained 8.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.3% in that time.

MCD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 29, 2020. In that report, analysts expect MCD to post earnings of $1.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.30 billion, up 2.68% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MCD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MCD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, MCD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.17. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.93.

Meanwhile, MCD's PEG ratio is currently 2.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.