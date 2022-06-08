McDonald's (MCD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

McDonald's (MCD) closed at $245.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.34% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had gained 1.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 26.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from McDonald's as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.46, up 3.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.85 billion, down 0.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.80 per share and revenue of $23.45 billion, which would represent changes of +5.6% and +0.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for McDonald's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. McDonald's currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, McDonald's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.08.

We can also see that MCD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

