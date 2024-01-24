McDonald's (MCD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

McDonald's (MCD) ended the recent trading session at $300.44, demonstrating a +0.13% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.36%.

Shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain have appreciated by 2.46% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

The upcoming earnings release of McDonald's will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 5, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.81, showcasing an 8.49% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.48 billion, indicating a 9.37% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for McDonald's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. As of now, McDonald's holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, McDonald's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.06. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.79 of its industry.

Investors should also note that MCD has a PEG ratio of 2.66 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. MCD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, positioning it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

