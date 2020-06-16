McDonald's May Total Comps. Down 20.9% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) reported that its comparable sales have improved sequentially from late March through May. The company said 95% of McDonald's restaurants around the world are open to serve customers.

For the month ended May 31, 2020, total comparable sales declined 20.9%. U.S. comparable sales were down 5.1%, for the month.

For the month ended April 30, 2020, total comparable sales were down 39.0%. U.S. comparable sales declined 19.2%, for the month.

For quarter to date through May 31, 2020, total comparable sales declined 29.8%. U.S. comparable sales were down 12.0%, for the period.

McDonald's said it is investing in the System to accelerate recovery. The company expects to invest about $200 million through an incremental marketing contribution across the U.S. and International Operated Markets. This marketing contribution will be recorded in the second quarter of 2020.

