McDonald's Marketing Engine Revs Up: Can It Drive a Traffic Rebound?

McDonald’s Corporation MCD is leaning into a bold and emotionally resonant marketing strategy to counteract declining traffic and macroeconomic pressure across key consumer segments. In the first quarter of 2025, the company launched a campaign in partnership with The Minecraft Movie aimed at restoring brand excitement and visit frequency. The initiative spanned over 100 markets and combined themed Happy Meals, in-app collectibles and digital content.

The campaign exceeded internal expectations, with collectibles selling out within 10 to 14 days, well ahead of the planned four-week run. Management credited the campaign’s early success with driving improved traffic trends in April and noted that it helped amplify the reach of other marketing efforts, including the value-oriented $5 Meal Deal. MCD emphasizes using storytelling, digital integration and product innovation to create sustained engagement across demographics.



Looking ahead, the company plans to build on this momentum with upcoming launches such as McCrispy Chicken Strips and the long-awaited return of snack wraps. These offerings are expected to be supported by national campaigns designed to drive frequency and deepen emotional connections with the brand. At the same time, McDonald’s recently formed Restaurant Experience Team — with dedicated verticals for beef, chicken and beverages — is expected to streamline campaign execution and accelerate time-to-market for new initiatives. The company emphasized delivering culturally attuned, operationally feasible marketing that lifts baseline performance while protecting franchisee economics.



As McDonald’s faces inflationary pressures, consumer pullback and intensifying value competition, its sharpened marketing strategy is emerging as a critical tool to restore traffic and protect margins. By fusing cultural relevance with digital integration, menu innovation and operational discipline, the company is creating campaigns that resonate emotionally and support margin growth. With limited pricing flexibility in the near term, McDonald’s ability to drive demand through compelling brand storytelling could prove to be a valuable asset heading into the back half of the year.

Key Competitors Building Brand Buzz

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG continues to execute a multi-layered marketing strategy anchored in menu innovation, digital targeting and cultural relevance. In the first quarter of 2025, Chipotle launched Honey Chicken and reported strong performance regarding the same. To sustain momentum, the company is ramping up summer marketing spend across digital and social channels while using its rewards platform to engage distinct customer cohorts. While transaction growth has faced near-term macro headwinds, Chipotle’s marketing flywheel — driven by brand equity, speed and affordability — remains central to its guest acquisition and retention playbook.



BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. BJRI is building on organic brand moments, using social media virality to spark demand. Its Pizookie Platter — a jumbo dessert combining four full-sized Pizookies — gained traction on TikTok early in the fiscal first quarter and quickly translated into tangible sales, with over 24,000 units sold and more than 57 million organic impressions. The brand moved swiftly to capitalize on the trend, integrating it into its broader guest engagement strategy. Simultaneously, BJ’s Restaurants has introduced new LTOs like the Snickers Pizookie and rolled out two new wing sauces to strengthen menu relevance. While BJ’s Restaurants operates with less national scale, its nimble marketing execution and loyalty to core brand equities are helping it enhance brand relevance and guest frequency.

The Zacks Rundown for MCD Stock

McDonald’s shares have lost 5.5% in the past three months against the industry’s 4.5% rise.

MCD Three-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MCD trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 7.72, significantly higher than the industry’s 4.07.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for McDonald’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 4.5% and 7.8%, respectively. The estimate for 2025 has been northbound in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

McDonald’s stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.