McDonald's Makes a Wild Bet on the Future of Food

The new CosMc's brand is here and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) is making a big bet on the future of smaller-footprint, drink-centric products. It makes sense given the changes in consumer behavior over the past five years.

In this video, Travis Hoium goes over why McDonald's may be seeing opportunities in drinks and new restaurant brands that aren't focused on burgers and fries.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 12, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 13, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in Portillo's. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill, Domino's Pizza, and Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.