Markets
MCD

McDonald's Launches McNugget Caviar At No Cost For Valentine's Day

February 02, 2026 — 07:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - McDonald's Corporation (MCD), the American fast-food giant, Monday announced the launch of their McNugget Caviar.

Launching in kits on February 10, it will feature premium Baerii Sturgeon caviar and is available online exclusively at no cost.

Partnering with Paramount Caviar each kit contains a 1oz tin of McNugget Caviar, $25 Arch Card for Chicken McNuggets, plus creme fraiche and a Mother of Pearl caviar spoon all for free.

In pre-market activity, MCD shares were trading at $318.26, up 1.07% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.