McDonald's Is Testing Two New Crispy Chicken Sandwiches

(RTTNews) - McDonald's is entering the ongoing crispy chicken sandwich war with the testing of its own creation. Two new crispy chicken sandwiches are available in select stores in Houston, Texas and Knoxville, Tennessee. The fast-food giant plans to offer the products nationwide in 2020.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich were launched in the two states on Monday, and will be available through January 26.

The sandwich comes with a fried chicken patty on a sweet, buttery potato roll and topped with butter and crinkle-cut pickles. Further, Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich version will feature lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

McDonald's spokeswoman Lauren Altmin was quoted as saying, "We certainly meant no beef when we hinted at a new menu item arriving in some of our restaurants. It's true, we're testing two new chicken sandwiches at participating restaurants ... Houston and Knoxville are getting a sneak peek, everyone else should stay tuned for what's to come in 2020."

McDonald's in 2018 had rolled out its Ultimate Chicken Sandwich across Washington state.

Earlier, the August debut of Popeyes' sandwich had created a fried chicken sandwich war on Twitter among Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Wendy's. A week after its product was launched, Popeyes responded to a tweet from Chick-fil-A on whose chicken sandwich is the best and the reply went viral. Wendy's too jumped in, triggering a Twitter battle.

Popeyes' sandwich was an instant hit but its sale was closed abruptly. In early November, the much-awaited fried chicken sandwich was returned to restaurants across the United States.

In late November, Mexican fast-food chain Taco Bell launched its Crispy Tortilla Chicken in the locations in Houston, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The company plans to launch Crispy Tortilla Chicken across its stores nationwide in 2020.

