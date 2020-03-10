McDonald’s Introduces a Bigger (and Smaller) Big Mac

Sometimes one size doesn't fit all. On Tuesday, McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) revealed a new lineup for its iconic Big Mac burger that includes both a smaller -- and much bigger -- version of the meal.

Beginning March 11, fast-food fans will have the option of ordering a "Little Mac," which includes less beef and bread. Hungrier fans of the venerable burger brand can buy a "Double Big Mac," which features four patties -- twice the beef.

Image source: Getty Images.

The chain celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac last year and this limited-time offer is part of that commemoration. There are likely more innovations like this on the way, too. "We're not done with the Big Mac love just yet and can't wait to show you what's next," the company said in a press release.

McDonald's recently closed the books on an unusually strong fiscal year as its global growth rate hit a 10-year high. But customer traffic is still trending lower in the U.S. market, and management is hoping that menu innovations can help flip that trend back into positive territory. Today's Big Mac announcement fits in with that strategy to drive more fast-food visits and higher average spending in its home market.

10 stocks we like better than McDonald's

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and McDonald's wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos owns shares of McDonald's. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.