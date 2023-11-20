News & Insights

McDonald's Increases Stake In McDonald's China To 48%

(RTTNews) - McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Carlyle (CG) announced that McDonald's has agreed to acquire Carlyle's minority ownership stake in the strategic partnership that operates and manages McDonald's business in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Upon completion, the CITIC Consortium will continue to own 52%, and McDonald's will remain a minority partner while increasing stake from 20% to 48% ownership.

"Our strategic partnership with CITIC and Carlyle has been extremely successful. China is now our second largest market; we've doubled our restaurants to more than 5,500 since 2017," said Chris Kempczinski, McDonald's CEO.

