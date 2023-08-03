McDonald`s Holdings Co. (MDNDF) Price Target Decreased by 6.36% to 44.88

The average one-year price target for McDonald`s Holdings Co. (OTC:MDNDF) has been revised to 44.88 / share. This is an decrease of 6.36% from the prior estimate of 47.93 dated March 27, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.26 to a high of 46.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.35% from the latest reported closing price of 38.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in McDonald`s Holdings Co.. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 9.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDNDF is 0.09%, a decrease of 5.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.89% to 7,629K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,130K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 96.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDNDF by 2,998.92% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 880K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDNDF by 0.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 658K shares.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 487K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDNDF by 4.27% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 418K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDNDF by 4.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.