McDonald's Holdings 9-month Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - McDonald's Holdings Company (MJ8.F) reported that its nine month net income attributable to owners of parent was 26.99 billion yen, up 11.3% from last year. Net income per share was 203.01 yen compared to 182.40 yen. Net sales were 312.3 billion yen, up 2.9%.

For the year ending December 31, 2025, the company expects: net income attributable to owners of parent of 31.0 billion yen, and net sales of 412.5 billion yen.

