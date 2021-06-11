McDonald's Hit By Data Breach In Taiwan, South Korea, US

(RTTNews) - McDonald's (MCD) becomes the latest company to be hit by a data breach after its stores in a various countries including Taiwan, South Korea, and the United States were hacked.

The issue was discovered when unauthorized activity on an internal security system was noticed. The fast-food chain said it was able to quickly identify the breach and contain it.

"While we were able to close off access quickly after identification, our investigation has determined that a small number of files were accessed, some of which contained personal data," the company said.

According to reports, no customer data was breached in the U.S., but in Taiwan and South Korea some customer emails, phone numbers, and addresses for delivery customers were stolen. However, no customer payment information was exposed.

Hackers have been targeting businesses across various industry in the past couple of months. JBS, the world's largest meat processing company, revealed that it paid nearly $11 million in bitcoins to hackers who hacked its computer system last month. Colonial Pipeline also paid a ransom of 75 bitcoin, which is nearly $4.4 million, after hackers blocked its pipeline system.

