Mcdonald's hit by data breach in South Korea, Taiwan - WSJ

June 11 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp MCD.N was hit by a data breach in South Korea, and Taiwan, exposing some customer, employee information, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The company was not immediately available for a comment.

