Mcdonald's hit by data breach in South Korea, Taiwan - WSJ

Nivedita Balu Reuters
McDonald's Corp was hit by a data breach in South Korea, and Taiwan, exposing some customer, employee information, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/mcdonalds-hit-by-data-breach-in-south-korea-taiwan-11623412800 on Friday.

The company was not immediately available for a comment.

