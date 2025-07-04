McDonald’s Hiring 375,000 People This Summer as Sales Fall — What It Says About the Economy

McDonald’s is hiring an astounding 375,000 new workers this summer for permanent positions in their 14,300 locations across the United States, which is the largest mass hiring the company has done in years, according to a press release. The move is part of a plan to grow the popular fast food chain and open another 900 U.S. restaurants by 2027, but the news comes amid two interesting key points.

Last quarter McDonald’s sales slumped 3.6%, the lowest since 2020, per NBC. According to

McDonald’s Corporation Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski.

“Consumers today are grappling with uncertainty,” he said in a statement.

Learn More: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According to Codie Sanchez

Try This: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

On a call with investors, McDonald’s executives explained that “people are just visiting less,” and said that traffic from middle-income diners dropped by “nearly double digits,” NBC reported. One example given on the call was consumers are eating breakfast at home to save money, or skipping the first meal of the day entirely to scale back on spending.

In addition, McDonald’s announcement also comes at a time when President Donald Trump’s push for companies to invest back into America.

So what does this indicate about the economy? Experts explain.

The Economy Will Bounce Back

Americans have been battling inflated prices for years, and over the course of the last few months, the turbulent market and Trump’s tariffs have increased the financial burden for many. However, McDonald’s hiring spree and expansion could indicate things are going to turn around soon.

“When you see a major company plan to make such a massive investment in not only new hires, but also in new locations, it’s a pretty strong sign for their overall feelings on the economy,” Eric Mangold, certified wealth strategist (CWS) and founder of Argosy Wealth Management said.

“Most big companies don’t make quick decisions like this on a hunch or gut feeling-their research and analysis indicate they feel the economy is going to get stronger.”

Check Out: 7 McDonald’s Toys Worth Way More Today

Trump’s Counting on Businesses to Help America Grow

In an effort to bring business and jobs back to the U.S., Trump is urging companies to invest back into America. The White House said in his first 100 days of office, the president has successfully secured over $5 trillion in new U.S.-based investments.

“Companies like McDonald’s may be looking at long-term tax benefits, deregulation and potential incentives tied to hiring and domestic expansion,” said Danny Ray, founder of PinnacleQuote. “In fact, under Trump’s America First agenda, there’s renewed pressure and opportunity for corporations to bring growth back home.”

Why McDonald’s is Expanding When Sales are Down

Many fast food chains are experiencing a slowdown in sales. Chipotle, Yum! Brands, Domino’s Pizza and Starbucks all reported sparse earnings, per CNN, which reflects how Americans are tightening their budgets. So why is McDonald’s expanding during this time?

“Well, that’s actually a classic strategy in retail,” Ray said. “McDonald’s isn’t just betting on today, they’re preparing for tomorrow.”

He explained, “By hiring more workers and opening more locations now, they’re positioning themselves to dominate when the market turns.” Ray added, “Furthermore, rising inflation has more Americans eating out at budget-friendly places, so McDonald’s could be setting the table early, expecting those new foot traffic trends to grow.”

Overall, it’s a calculated risk, and one that tells us business leaders still believe in American recovery.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: McDonald’s Hiring 375,000 People This Summer as Sales Fall — What It Says About the Economy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.