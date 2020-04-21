McDonald's Gets Ready to Reopen Restaurants

While restaurants across the U.S. are closed or offering delivery and drive-thru options, they're waiting along with many retailers and entertainment companies for the day they can get back to normal business.

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) has shut its doors to sit-down diners in compliance with government guidelines, but its drive-thrus have functioned where applicable throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Getting back to business

Several states are getting ready to gradually open businesses as the coronavirus appears to be getting under control. Georgia governor Brian Kemp announced on Monday that non-essential businesses will be able to open this Friday, and restaurants as early as next week.

Image source: McDonald's.

Mississippi will begin to allow deliveries and drive-thru in the coming days. Many other states, such as Nevada and New Mexico, have shelter-in-place orders that terminate April 30 or in early May, and they will evaluate those orders over the next few weeks.

Taking one step at a time

McDonald's U.S. president Joe Erlinger confirmed that the restaurants will take measures to keep up social distancing rules and keep customers safe as they reopen. "We are going to move slowly and judiciously on this one," he said.

As with companies throughout the country, McDonald's is eagerly looking forward to being able to reopen. CEO Chris Kempczinski let shareholders know in a letter on April 8 that the current situation has significantly impacted the company's business.

McDonald's will report earnings for the first quarter of 2020 on April 30. The company's share price is down 10% year to date.

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

