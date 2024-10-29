McDonald’s, Ford, Pfizer report Q3 earnings beats: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

3. AROUND THE WEB:

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was down 58.32, or 0.14%, to 42,329.25, the Nasdaq was up 93.47, or 0.50%, to 18,660.66, and the S&P 500 was up 9.20, or 0.16%, to 5,832.72.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.