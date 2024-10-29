News & Insights

McDonald’s, Ford, Pfizer report Q3 earnings beats: Morning Buzz

October 29, 2024 — 12:10 pm EDT

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

  • Trade Desk (TTD) downgraded to Sell at New Street on difficult post-election comps
  • First Solar (FSLR) upgraded to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott ahead of earnings
  • Barclays upgraded Summit Materials (SUM) to Overweight
  • Stephens upgraded Regions Financial (RF) to Overweight
  • Celanese (CE) downgraded to Sell at Vertical Research as fundamental pressure mounts

3. AROUND THE WEB:

  • Apple (AAPL) is using an Indian factory to do the early manufacturing work for the base model of the iPhone 17, Information reports
  • SkyTaxi, a charter company working for Charles River (CRL), was recently find C$7,500 by Canadian authorities for improperly shipping long-tailed macaques into the country and the flights have now prompted a probe by officials who oversee an international treaty governing endangered species, STAT reports
  • JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon intends to oppose U.S. financial regulatory initiatives he believes would not make banks safer, Reuters reports
  • Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) plans to enter the U.S. market as early as next year, FT says
  • EssilorLuxottica (ESLOY) is giving its “full support” to Chief Strategy Officer leonardo Maria Del Vecchio after he was placed under investigation by Italian prosecutors, FT reports

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was down 58.32, or 0.14%, to 42,329.25, the Nasdaq was up 93.47, or 0.50%, to 18,660.66, and the S&P 500 was up 9.20, or 0.16%, to 5,832.72.

