McDonald's Fires Australian Franchisee Over Racist Video

(RTTNews) - Fast food giant McDonald's fired an Australian franchisee, who owns two of its restaurants, over a video that showed him and a companion making racist comments against Aborigines.

The company took control of the restaurants in Victoria from Robert Vigors, who made the racist rants at the home of neighbor Robby Wirramanda, an Indigenous artist.

In a Facebook post, McDonald's Australia stated, "McDonald's confirms the Company has taken over the operation of the Mildura and Irymple restaurants, effective immediately, and Robert Vigors has left the system and is no longer involved."

McDonald's added that it will engage with its employees regarding the change in arrangements, and to ensure the ongoing operation of the restaurants.

In the video, filmed by Wirramanda and shared through social media by one one of his sons, Vigors and his woman companion are seen questioning about his Aboriginal heritage. The video also showed that the woman, identified as Karen Ridge, tried to pull down an Aboriginal flag at the house, to which Wirramanda responded that "it's too strong for you Karen".

Wirramanda reportedly told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the video was shared by his family to spread awareness about racism in the country.

