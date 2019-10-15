McDonald's Extends Apprenticeship To More European Countries

(RTTNews) - McDonald's Corp. is expanding its apprenticeship program to more European countries by offering an additional 2,000 apprenticeships in Austria, Denmark, and France. This brings the fast-food chain's total commitment to 45,000 apprenticeships by 2025 as part of the European Alliance for Apprenticeships.

The U.S.-based fast-food giant joined the European Alliance for Apprenticeships in August 2018 and offered 43,000 apprenticeships by 2025 in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the UK.

The additional apprenticeships offered today are in conjunction with the celebration of European Vocational Skills Week.

The apprenticeship is offered by the chain and its participating franchisees in the eight European countries. From August 2018, McDonald's has offered more than 13,000 apprenticeships across the participating markets to date.

The apprenticeships help develop foundational skills through work-based learning programs, such as customer service and planning and organization, to people of all ages.

The combination of on-the-job training with formal study, helps apprentices to develop a range of business-critical skills, all while earning money at the same time.

The company offers a range of apprenticeship programs at various levels to enable people of all ages at different educational and professional stages to build a career. It provides locally relevant apprenticeship schemes with accredited training providers or schools.

Further, restaurant crew and managers at a McDonald's restaurant can also access advanced levels of apprenticeships, where available, to further their education and qualifications to gain a professional degree.

