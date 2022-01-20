US Markets
McDonald's expands U.S. test of Beyond Meat 'McPlant' burger

Contributor
Deborah Sophia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOE DOIRON

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp MCD.N said on Thursday it will expand its U.S. test of a plant-based burger it created with vegan meat maker Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O to about 600 locations next month.

The restaurants - in San Francisco, California and Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas - will sell the so-called "McPlant" burger starting Feb. 14 for as long as supplies last in order to "help us understand customer demand," the Chicago-based chain said in a post on its website.

Shares of Beyond, which makes the McPlant patty from peas, rice and potatoes, opened about 6% higher.

McDonald's initially tested the burger in eight U.S. locations in November.

In December, two Wall Street analysts forecast a major U.S. expansion of the McPlant.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Kirsten Donovan)

