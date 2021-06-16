US Markets
MCD

McDonald's expands loyalty program to some New York City customers

Contributor
Hilary Russ Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

McDonald's Corp expanded its MyMcDonald's Rewards program to some New York City customers on Wednesday, according to emails received by local users of its app.

By Hilary Russ

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp MCD.N expanded its MyMcDonald's Rewards program to some New York City customers on Wednesday, according to emails received by local users of its app.

The Chicago-based chain started testing the loyalty program, which lets subscribers earn points they can redeem on burgers and fries, late last year in a few markets.

The company plans to expand the program nationally in the United States through the second half of this year, Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said during a June 2 conference at investment firm Bernstein, according to a transcript.

"We've been really pleased with what we've seen in Phoenix and New England where we've tested it," he said, with the tests aimed at making sure the program worked without slowing down drive-through operations.

He said McDonald's expects to have rolled out the program in its six biggest markets - including the U.S., Canada and possibly Germany - by the end of 2022.

"Loyalty becomes the gateway to knowing your customer," he said, adding the U.S. market will let the company see how much the program can boost sales.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ Additional reporting by Anna Driver in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

((Hilary.Russ@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223-7381; Reuters Messaging: hilary.russ.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular