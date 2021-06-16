US Markets
McDonald's expands loyalty program to some New York City customers

McDonald's Corp expanded its MyMcDonald's Rewards program to some New York City customers on Wednesday, according to emails received by local users of its app.

The Chicago-based chain started testing the loyalty program, which lets subscribers earn points they can redeem on burgers and fries, late last year in a few markets.

