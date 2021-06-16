McDonald's expands loyalty program to some New York City customers

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp MCD.N expanded its MyMcDonald's Rewards program to some New York City customers on Wednesday, according to emails received by local users of its app.

The Chicago-based chain started testing the loyalty program, which lets subscribers earn points they can redeem on burgers and fries, late last year in a few markets.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ)

