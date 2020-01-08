McDonald's expands Beyond Meat burger trial to 52 more outlets in Canada

Jan 8 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp MCD.N said on Wednesday it was expanding its pilot of plant-based meat burgers using Beyond Meat BYND.O patty in 52 restaurants across Kitchener-Waterloo, Guelph and nearby areas in Canada.

The fast-casual restaurant chain had rolled out plant-based meat burgers in 28 Canadian restaurants in October.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Beyond Meat's rival Impossible Foods is no longer trying to win a deal to supply McDonald's with plant-based burgers.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

