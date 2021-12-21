McDonalds Employee Jumps Out Of Window To Save A Choking Woman

(RTTNews) - A teenage employee at McDonald's Corporation (MCD) employee made headlines by jumping out of the drive-thru window to save a choking customer. The incident happened at the fast-food chain's Eden Prairie, Minneapolis outlet. Sydney Riley saw a woman choking on a chicken while on her shift and decided to jump out of the window to save her life. She successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver to unclog the esophagus and saved the woman. Riley told CNN, "She was coughing like crazy, and I noticed she was gagging. Her daughter was in the passenger seat, and she looked so freaked out. I immediately knew, 'Oh, no, she's choking.'" Riley has received $100 from the Edina Police Department as an acknowledgment for her deed. Her father revealed that Riley is in the autistic spectrum and her ability to spot the emergency has made him proud. "I always tell her she has a gift, because she's autistic. She can remember anything - do anything. It's crazy," said the father. Paul Ostergaard, the owner of the franchise also showered laurels on the teenage savior. He said,"Sydney truly personifies what it is to be a hero, and we are incredibly lucky to have her as a highly valued crew member at our Eden Prairie restaurant location. We are excited to see all of the well-deserved recognition she has received from the community and will continue to celebrate her courageous efforts of literally jumping out of the drive-thru window to provide aid to a customer in need." Riley believes that the incident has empowered her to believe that she can also matter to the society by contributing to the community.

