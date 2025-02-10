MCDONALD'S Earnings Results: $MCD Reports Quarterly Earnings

MCDONALD'S ($MCD) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $2.83 per share, missing estimates of $2.87 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $6,388,000,000, missing estimates of $6,508,553,170 by $-120,553,170.

MCDONALD'S Insider Trading Activity

MCDONALD'S insiders have traded $MCD stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER J KEMPCZINSKI (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 31,581 shares for an estimated $9,521,106 .

. IAN FREDERICK BORDEN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,264 shares for an estimated $2,179,437 .

. DESIREE RALLS-MORRISON (EVP, Chief Legal Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,817 shares for an estimated $1,976,180 .

. JOSEPH M. ERLINGER (President, McDonald's USA) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,794 shares for an estimated $1,692,048 .

. MARION K. GROSS (EVP-Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,496 shares for an estimated $1,306,571 .

. EDITH MORGAN FLATLEY (EVP - Global CMO) sold 2,346 shares for an estimated $727,260

MCDONALD'S Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,395 institutional investors add shares of MCDONALD'S stock to their portfolio, and 1,438 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MCDONALD'S Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCD stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.