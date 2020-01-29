McDonald's Earnings Come in on Target. Why the Stock Is Flat.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.97, a penny above consensus estimates. Sales of $5.3 billion were in line with estimates.

McDonald’s edged past expectations for fourth-quarter earnings, but its stock was only slightly higher in premarket trading Wednesday.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.97, a penny above consensus estimates. That figure excludes an 11-cents-per-share tax benefit related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The company also reported adjusted earnings of $1.97 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Sales of $5.3 billion were in line with consensus estimates. Comparable sales were up 5.9%, beating estimates calling for 5.2% growth. Comparable-sales growth in the U.S. was 5.1% In the international operated segment, comparable sales grew 6.2%, while such sales in the international developmental-licensed segment were up 6.6%.

“2019 marked a year of significant milestones for McDonald’s—including surpassing $100 billion in systemwide sales and achieving our highest global comparable sales growth in over a decade,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said in the earnings release.

Management declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 a share payable on March 16 to shareholders of record on March 2.

“As we begin 2020, we remain committed to our capital allocation philosophy to reinvest in the business to drive profitable growth and return all free cash flow to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases,” Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan said.

The company said it now offers delivery options at 25,000 locations. Its McDelivery offerings drove $4 billion in global sales in 2019 for the company and its franchised partners.

McDonald’s stock (ticker: MCD) was up 0.2% to $210.74, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.5%.

A conference call to discuss earnings was set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. MKM Partners analyst Brett Levy wrote in a note on Friday that he expects discussions around earnings to focus on the competitive landscape, profitability and contributions from other initiatives like digital, delivery, and remodeling programs.

He also thinks investors will welcome another chance to hear from Kempczinski, who took over as CEO when Steve Easterbrook was fired in November.

