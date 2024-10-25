McDonald’s drops 2% to $296.35 after CDC reports 26 new E. coli cases

11:08 EDT McDonald’s (MCD) drops 2% to $296.35 after CDC reports 26 new E. coli cases
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MCD:
- Unusually active option classes on open October 24th
- Are Onions to Blame for the E.Coli Outbreak at McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)?
- McDonald’s Stock Tumbles on E. Coli Outbreak — Analysts Debate the Implication
- Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Unfazed by McDonald’s E. coli Outbreak
- McDonald’s says hasn’t ruled out beef in E. coli outbreak, Bloomberg reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.