McDonald's Drives Sustainable Growth Through Loyalty & Menu Innovation

McDonald's Corporation MCD continues to deliver strong performance, driven by robust international comparable sales, the success of the $5 Meal Deal, and compelling marketing and menu innovations. The company's world-class execution is contributing to growth in both comparable sales and guest traffic. McDonald’s “Accelerating the Arches” strategy remains a key driver of momentum, supported by value-focused offerings and strategic unit expansion. Looking ahead, the company remains committed to balancing value with margin growth while adapting to evolving consumer preferences to support long-term sustainable growth.



Other industry players that share space with MCD, including DoorDash, Inc. DASH, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG and Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM, are also benefiting from resilient consumer demand, strong order volumes, and strategic menu and digital initiatives.



However, McDonald’s near-term outlook faces headwinds from elevated beef and labor costs in Europe, persistent inflation across much of the region and softer traffic trends in the United States.

What Makes MCD Stock Attractive?

Brand Image & Franchising Strategy: McDonald’s continues to strengthen its position as the most valuable global restaurant brand, as recognized by Kantar, reflecting its consistent consumer appeal worldwide. Its enduring relevance is evident through large-scale campaigns such as the global Minecraft Movie partnership, spanning over 100 markets and driving strong guest count growth. These activations showcase McDonald’s ability to connect with consumers beyond food, embedding the brand into cultural moments and daily life.



Franchisees remain central to McDonald’s operational excellence, customer satisfaction and market expansion. Management expects about 600 openings across the U.S. and International Operated Markets, alongside more than 1,600 in the International Developmental Licensed segment, including around 1,000 in China. The company reiterated its goal of reaching 50,000 restaurants worldwide by 2027, supported by a healthy pipeline and strong franchisee engagement.



Loyalty Program: McDonald’s loyalty ecosystem remains a key growth engine, driving stronger customer engagement and higher visit frequency. In 2023, the company was targeting 250 million 90-day active users by 2027 and had already surpassed 185 million across 60 markets as of the second quarter of 2025. In the United States, members visit an average of 26 times per year after joining, more than double the 10.5 visits prior.



Management emphasized that loyalty is a cornerstone of its “Accelerating the Arches” strategy, serving as a key lever for sustained sales growth, customer retention and long-term shareholder value creation.



Focus on Menu Innovation: McDonald’s is advancing its long-term growth strategy by continuously introducing new menu items while reinforcing its value proposition. In Germany, the Chicken Big Mac achieved record sales in its first full week, showcasing the brand’s ability to adapt global favorites for local markets. France and the U.K. benefited from the launch of the Big Arch burger, which quickly became a top performer. In Australia, chicken-led campaigns such as Hot Honey Chicken and the permanent addition of McWings supported market share gains. These results highlight McDonald’s strength in combining value platforms with differentiated offerings that resonate globally.



In the United States, the return of Snack Wraps at a nationally advertised $2.99 price point generated a strong consumer response and bolstered the McValue and $5 Meal platforms. By deepening engagement across core categories, McDonald’s is reinforcing its leadership in value-driven menu strategy while driving incremental traffic and share gains.

Factors Hindering Growth

Inflationary Pressures: Commodity inflation, particularly in food and beverages, negatively impacted the company’s performance. In the second quarter of 2025, the company highlighted elevated commodity and labor inflation, with beef prices in Europe climbing nearly 20% due to supply constraints. Franchisees across key markets maintained disciplined pricing, taking only low single-digit increases despite high single-digit inflation.



Macroeconomic Pressures: The company is grappling with persistent challenges across several regions, particularly in the United States, where the quick-service restaurant industry continues to face soft traffic trends. Over recent quarters, visits from low-income consumers have declined by double digits, even as wages show some improvement. Inflation has more than offset these gains, resulting in lower real incomes and reduced disposable spending power. This pressure has led many consumers to scale back, either by skipping meal occasions such as breakfast or by trading down to at-home consumption.

A Brief Review of Other Players

DoorDash: DoorDash is benefiting from strong order growth and rising Marketplace Gross Order Value (GOV), along with enhanced logistics efficiency and a growing contribution from advertising. Strong momentum across its new verticals, particularly in the grocery segment, is a plus. Growing monthly active users, driven by both domestic and international markets, fueled growth. The global footprint expanded, supported by DashPass and Wolt+ memberships. An expanding clientele, driven by partnerships with companies such as Dollar General, The Home Depot and Ibotta, has been noteworthy. However, DASH faced extensive competition in its largest segment, local food delivery logistics.



Chipotle: The company’s prospects are supported by Chipotle Honey Chicken, driving engagement and sales. Also, strength in digital sales, enhanced marketing and new restaurant openings bode well. Going forward, Chipotle intends to leverage digital programs to expand access and customer convenience. However, weakening consumer confidence, tariff pressures and high expenses are a concern. For the third quarter, the company expects the cost of sales to be in the high 29% range.



Yum! Brands: Yum! Brands is benefiting from strong performance at the KFC and Taco Bell divisions. Also, strength in digital sales, reflecting increased kiosk adoption and the success of value offerings, bodes well. Going forward, the company intends to expand the Byte platform, integrating AI-driven personalization and omnichannel loyalty software to drive growth. Also, the focus on unit expansion and new restaurant concepts bodes well. However, an uncertain macro environment and elevated expenses are concerns.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.