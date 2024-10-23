News & Insights

Stocks

McDonald’s downgraded at Guggenheim on sales risk from food safety issue

October 23, 2024 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As previously reported, Guggenheim downgraded McDonald’s (MCD) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $285, down from $290. Media attention on a food safety issue following an E. Coli outbreak in certain states linked to Quarter Pounders adds risk to the sales outlook, the analyst tells investors. Given the stock was down mid-single digits in postmarket trading, the firm said it worries “that those risks are not being accurately reflected in the initial reaction,” the analyst added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MCD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.