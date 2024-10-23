McDonald’s downgraded at Guggenheim on sales risk from food safety issue

As previously reported, Guggenheim downgraded McDonald’s (MCD) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $285, down from $290. Media attention on a food safety issue following an E. Coli outbreak in certain states linked to Quarter Pounders adds risk to the sales outlook, the analyst tells investors. Given the stock was down mid-single digits in postmarket trading, the firm said it worries “that those risks are not being accurately reflected in the initial reaction,” the analyst added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MCD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.