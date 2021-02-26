McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Just Reported Annual Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.1% to US$211 in the week after its latest full-year results. McDonald's reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$19b and statutory earnings per share of US$6.31, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:MCD Earnings and Revenue Growth February 26th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for McDonald's from 29 analysts is for revenues of US$22.0b in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 31% to US$8.31. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$22.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.37 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$241, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic McDonald's analyst has a price target of US$266 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$209. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that McDonald's is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that McDonald's is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 15%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 6.0% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 25% next year. So although McDonald's' revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$241, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple McDonald's analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - McDonald's has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.