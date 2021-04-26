McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Insiders Have Been Selling

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At McDonald's

The Corporate VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Catherine Hoovel, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$146k worth of shares at a price of US$196 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$235. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 34% of Catherine Hoovel's stake. Catherine Hoovel was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MCD Insider Trading Volume April 26th 2021

Insider Ownership of McDonald's

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. McDonald's insiders own about US$60m worth of shares. That equates to 0.03% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The McDonald's Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded McDonald's shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by McDonald's insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing McDonald's. For example - McDonald's has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

