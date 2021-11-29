McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.98% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $250.01, the dividend yield is 2.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCD was $250.01, representing a -3.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $257.79 and a 23.32% increase over the 52 week low of $202.73.

MCD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) and Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM). MCD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.7. Zacks Investment Research reports MCD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 54.41%, compared to an industry average of 28.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCD as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IECS)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLY with an increase of 12.59% over the last 100 days. PEJ has the highest percent weighting of MCD at 5.41%.

