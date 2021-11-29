McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.98% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $250.01, the dividend yield is 2.21%.
The previous trading day's last sale of MCD was $250.01, representing a -3.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $257.79 and a 23.32% increase over the 52 week low of $202.73.
MCD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) and Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM). MCD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.7. Zacks Investment Research reports MCD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 54.41%, compared to an industry average of 28.5%.
Interested in gaining exposure to MCD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MCD as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)
- Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
- iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IECS)
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
- SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY).
The top-performing ETF of this group is XLY with an increase of 12.59% over the last 100 days. PEJ has the highest percent weighting of MCD at 5.41%.
