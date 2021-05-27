McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MCD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $232.35, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCD was $232.35, representing a -2.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $238.18 and a 29.89% increase over the 52 week low of $178.88.

MCD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) and Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM). MCD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.89. Zacks Investment Research reports MCD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.92%, compared to an industry average of 33.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCD Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCD as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity (FCPI)

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCPI with an increase of 13.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MCD at 76%.

