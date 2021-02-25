McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.2% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCD was $213.27, representing a -8.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $231.91 and a 71.67% increase over the 52 week low of $124.23.

MCD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). MCD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.31. Zacks Investment Research reports MCD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.26%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCD as a top-10 holding:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIA with an increase of 15.15% over the last 100 days. DIVO has the highest percent weighting of MCD at 4.96%.

