McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MCD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MCD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $212.19, the dividend yield is 2.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCD was $212.19, representing a -3.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $221.02 and a 70.8% increase over the 52 week low of $124.23.

MCD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). MCD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.31. Zacks Investment Research reports MCD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -25.53%, compared to an industry average of -20.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCD as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLY with an increase of 49.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MCD at 6.39%.

