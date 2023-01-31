McDonald`s Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - McDonald`s Corp. (MCD) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.90 billion, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $1.64 billion, or $2.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, McDonald`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.90 billion or $2.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $5.93 billion from $6.00 billion last year.

McDonald`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.90 Bln. vs. $1.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.59 vs. $2.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.46 -Revenue (Q4): $5.93 Bln vs. $6.00 Bln last year.

