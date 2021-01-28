McDonald`s Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - McDonald`s Corp. (MCD) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.38 billion, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $1.57 billion, or $2.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $5.31 billion from $5.43 billion last year.

McDonald`s Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $1.70 vs. $1.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q4): $5.31 Bln vs. $5.43 Bln last year.

