McDonald`s Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - McDonald`s Corp. (MCD) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.57 billion, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $1.42 billion, or $1.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $5.35 billion from $5.16 billion last year.

McDonald`s Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $1.97 vs. $1.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.96 -Revenue (Q4): $5.35 Bln vs. $5.16 Bln last year.

