McDonald`s Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - McDonald`s Corp. (MCD) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.32 billion, or $3.17 per share. This compares with $1.98 billion, or $2.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, McDonald`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.34 billion or $3.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $6.69 billion from $5.87 billion last year.

McDonald`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.32 Bln. vs. $1.98 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.17 vs. $2.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.83 -Revenue (Q3): $6.69 Bln vs. $5.87 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.