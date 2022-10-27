McDonald`s Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - McDonald`s Corp. (MCD) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.98 billion, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $2.15 billion, or $2.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, McDonald`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.98 billion or $2.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $5.87 billion from $6.20 billion last year.

McDonald`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.98 Bln. vs. $2.15 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.68 vs. $2.86 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.58 -Revenue (Q3): $5.87 Bln vs. $6.20 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.