McDonald`s Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - McDonald`s Corp. (MCD) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.76 billion, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $1.61 billion, or $2.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $5.42 billion from $5.50 billion last year.

McDonald`s Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $2.22 vs. $2.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q3): $5.42 Bln vs. $5.50 Bln last year.

